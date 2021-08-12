Battlefield 2042 beta: What's happening, when, and how to join

Ahead of its official launch in October, EA is planning a Battlefield 2042 beta in various forms. There is going to be an open beta later in the year, but there are also Technical Playtests happening this month that you can try and jump into for early access to Battlefield 2042.

Here's everything you need to know about both of the Battlefield 2042 beta opportunities, and how to get involved.

Technical Playtest

Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest

First up is the Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest, which starts on August 12. Unlike the official Battlefield 2042 beta later in the year, this is focused on testing the game's servers and online infrastructure ahead of launch. It will be quite different from the final game in terms of appearance, so don't count this as a true representation of the final game.

There are six sessions for the Technical Playtest being run across six days, starting August 12. These are as follows:

August 12 : Session 1 – 5am – 8am PDT / 9am - 2pm – 5pm CEST

: Session 1 – 5am – 8am PDT / 9am - 2pm – 5pm CEST August 13 : Session 2 – 5am – 2pm PDT / 2pm – 11pm CEST

: Session 2 – 5am – 2pm PDT / 2pm – 11pm CEST August 14 : Session 3 – 5am – 8am PDT / 2pm – 5pm CEST

: Session 3 – 5am – 8am PDT / 2pm – 5pm CEST August 14 : Session 4: 11am – 2pm PDT / 8pm – 11pm CEST

: Session 4: 11am – 2pm PDT / 8pm – 11pm CEST August 15 : Session 5: 5am – 8am PDT / 2pm – 5pm CEST

: Session 5: 5am – 8am PDT / 2pm – 5pm CEST August 15: Session 6: 10am – 1pm PDT / 7pm – 10pm CEST

In order to take part in this Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest, you will have needed to register on the EA Playtest to obtain a playtesting profile, and signed up before August 8. If you haven't done so yet, unfortunately, you've missed the window for this specific opportunity.

EA has said that this playtest will be limited to just a few thousand participants though, so even those already registered aren't guaranteed to have snagged a spot.

"This Technical Playtest will be focused on gathering intel on our core gameplay loop, technical performance, and stability. This will all be done in a closed environment and under a strict NDA - you don't want to miss out!" the invitation sent to certain players reads.

If you have applied, you'll get an invitation from EA to join via email, so keep an eye on your inbox.

Open Beta

Battlefield 2042 open beta

As part of its official FAQ page for the game, EA has confirmed that there will be a Battlefield 2042 open beta "in the months leading up to launch".

"In the months leading up to launch, we will host an Open Beta* available to all players across all platforms. If you pre-order any of the editions of Battlefield 2042, you will get early access to the Open Beta. Stay tuned for more Open Beta details."

However, as part of the EA Play event in June, the publisher has confirmed that the open Battlefield 2042 beta will take place in September. Specific dates have yet to be revealed, but no doubt there will be an official update soon.

You can get access to the open beta if you pre-order the game, but if you're an EA Play subscriber (or Xbox Game Pass), you'll get early access to the beta too. It's not clear how early you'l be able to play, but we'll update here if we hear more.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.