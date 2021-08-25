Anya Taylor-Joy re-teaming with The Witch director for Nosferatu movie

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to reunite with The Witch director Robert Eggers for a new take on the vampire tale of Nosferatu, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Eggers' Nosferatu project was first announced in 2015, after the release of his debut feature The Witch , but it was put on hold – until now. The movie is set to be a remake of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu, which is based on the story of Dracula. It's been remade before, back in 1979, by filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Taylor-Joy played the lead in Eggers' movie The Witch, which follows a Puritan family who encounter evil in the woods beyond their New England farm. She will also star in his upcoming movie The Northman, which is set for release in April 2022. The historical thriller follows a Viking prince, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who seeks justice for his father's murder. Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, and Björk also star. Eggers' last movie was The Lighthouse , starring Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

Last year, Taylor-Joy played the lead role in Netflix's critically acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit, and she's also set to appear in David O. Russell's new, untitled project alongside Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, as well as the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. She will play the titular role, taking over from Charlize Theron who portrayed Furiosa in the 2015 movie.