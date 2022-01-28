Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti figure is back just in time for Groundhog Day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can pick up the Resetti figure from Nook Shopping again but only until February 3.

Making his triumphant return for the second year in a row, the game-save-obsessed mole Resetti is back but only in porcelain form. Players can head to Nook Shopping and pick him up for just 2,200 bells in honor of Groundhog Day. The only catch is that players must pick him up before February 3 or he’s gone for another year.

Resetti isn’t the only seasonal item up for grabs at Nook Shopping at the moment either, as players can also pick up the bean-tossing kit to celebrate the traditional Japanese holiday Setsubun for 800 bells, as well as the cheer megaphone (1,500 bells) and the football rug (2,000 bells) as part of the 'Big Game Celebration' collection of items.

Hello! Wow, the month really flew by, didn't it? Well, Nook Shopping is ready for February! They've got all kinds of seasonal items available, including bean-tossing kits for Setsubun next month. Be sure to pick yours up before February 3rd! pic.twitter.com/9KfBCY6HeQJanuary 28, 2022 See more

This is one of the first batch of seasonal goods since the release of the New Years Eve items , which contained the 2022 celebratory arch as well as the Zodiac tiger figurine. In fact, after the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.04 update launched, dataminers discovered that Nintendo had implemented enough new Zodiac animal figures for players to buy for the next 11 years - with a new animal set to join Nook Shopping each New Year's Eve.

Although this might not be too exciting if you managed to secure the Resetti figure this time last year, this could be many players' first chance of obtaining the sought-after item. If that's still not enough for you to head back to your New Horizons island, you may want to give the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app a go after it just received a major content update .