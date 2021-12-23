Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Years items are out now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Years items are now available from Nook Shopping including the popular New Year’s balloon arch.

The final few seasonal items of the year are now available in Nook Shopping, and they’re all New Year's celebratory items from all around the world. Players can now pick up a number of festive items such as a glass of - suspiciously champagne looking - fizzy apple juice, New Year’s noodles, a zodiac tiger figurine, and more. A full list of the new items can be found below as well as in the seasonal tab of the Nook Shopping app in the game.

Fizzy apple juice - 1,000 bells (available until Dec 31)

Twelve-grape dish - 1,200 bells (available until Dec 31)

Berliner - 1,200 bells (available until Dec 31)

Olivier salad - 1,000 bells (available until Dec 31)

New Year’s noodles - 1,300 bells (available until Dec 31)

2022 celebratory arch - 2,022 bells (available until Jan 5)

Yut nori - 1,300 bells (available until Jan 5)

Kadomatsu - 2,580 bells (available until Jan 5)

Otoshidama envelope - 500 bells (available until Jan 5)

Kagamimochi - 1,800 bells (available until Jan 5)

New Year’s shimekazari - 2,000 bells (available until Jan 5)

Osechi - 5,000 bells (available until Jan 5)

Zodiac tiger figurine - 1,600 bells (available until Jan 5)

It was recently discovered that the zodiac tiger figurine isn’t exclusive to just this year, as a datamine uncovered that Nintendo has implemented the New Year’s item for the next 11 years of the game . Meaning each New Year a new animal figurine based on the Chinese zodiac will become available through the Tanuki-themed retail system.

With Christmas right around the corner, now is a good time to reacquaint yourself with the annual in-game holiday that is Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day . During the Christmas themed event, players should expect to run into Reindeer NPC Jingle as he delivers gifts to all the residents on your island.

If you’ve been out of the loop on all things Animal Crossing: New Horizons , here’s what’s happened lately. Nintendo recently released a 2.04 update which fixed the issue some people were having where their villagers suddenly appeared naked when working on the Happy Home Paradise island. This seemingly minor update also introduced a few other new features including the zodiac animal figures and allowed Gyroid fragments to wash up on the beach.