This Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has created a Gyroid model village on their island

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has found the perfect place to store their Gyroids by giving them their very own miniature village.

In a video posted to the Animal Crossing subreddit , user bribri812 gives fellow fans a tour of their Gyroid Village which is made up of dolls houses, toy cars, and the stars of the attraction, the Gyroids themselves. To make the tour even more magical, the video was shot using the recently added Animal Crossing: New Horizons first-person camera, which makes us feel like we’re taking a leisurely stroll through the Gyroid neighborhood.

One clever detail we’ve spotted in the video is that this player has actually decorated the village with medium young trees to help with the perspective of the tiny village. According to the comments of the Reddit post, the player managed to keep the trees at their tiny size by planting them and then two days later putting a piece of fruit behind it as this obstructs the tree from growing any larger.

Another subtle detail that makes all the difference is the color coordination going on between the Gyroids and their respective houses. You’ll notice the dark brown Gyroid matches up with the gothic purple and black house at the start of the tour and the pink, beige, orange, and blue Gyroids all following suit.

