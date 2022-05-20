Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actor Will Poulter wants to go on a "journey" with Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 actor Will Poulter has addressed his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock.

Poulter will make his MCU debut in the upcoming threequel, and reportedly beat Regé-Jean Page and George MacKay to the part.

"I don't know," Poulter told The Playlist, when asked if he had multiple appearances as his character in the pipeline. "I honestly don't know what's in store for me. I'm waiting to find out, and that's the honest truth, but, needless to say, I'd love to sort of go on a journey with that character."

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post-credits scene introduced Warlock, with Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha revealing that, to destroy the Guardians, she has created a being named Adam.

Plot details on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are so far shrouded in mystery, but we do know that we'll next be seeing the characters in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Star Lord actor Chris Pratt told our sister publication SFX magazine in the new issue. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023, while Thor 4 is coming this July 8. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us, and catch up on the MCU on Disney Plus.