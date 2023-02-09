Attack on Titan’s finale has been split into two – here’s when the first part is airing

After what feels like the longest final season in history, we finally know when the last few chapters of Attack on Titan are airing – and how many episodes are left.

As confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account (opens in new tab), Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has been split into two parts. The first, a one-hour special, will air on March 3. The second half – according to Crunchyroll (opens in new tab) – is slated for "sometime in 2023."

It’s been a long, long road to reach Eren’s endgame. Attack on Titan’s fourth season, its quote-unquote ‘Final Season’, originally began back in 2020. A second part aired across the first half of 2022. Now, the ‘Final Arc’ is officially set to last for just two episodes this year.

It’s all set to be a dramatic conclusion to the beloved anime, too. After heading to Marley with the Survey Corps, Eren eventually strikes back against the population with the ‘Rumbling’, an army of Colossal Titans that, when coupled with Eren’s Founding Titan, could destroy the world and leave those in Paradis Island as the sole survivors. A group, led by former friend Armin and Eren's adoptive sister Mikasa, is on a collision course with Eren as the show hurtles towards its finale.

Attack on Titan’s March return kicks off a killer 2023 for anime fans. Demon Slayer season 3 is back in April, while Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has also been pencilled in for this year. Your Name director Makoto Shinkai’s next film Suzume is also releasing in the United States and United Kingdom on April 14.

