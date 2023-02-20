Atomic Heart developer build reportedly leaked online just days before the game's official release

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

A recent build of the FPS has seemingly appeared on the web

Atomic Heart
(Image credit: Mundfish)

Atomic Heart brings its explosive FPS action and intriguing sci-fi story to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox tomorrow on February 21, but a recent version of the game has apparently already made its way online. 

As reported by GameInfinitus (opens in new tab), a developer build of Atomic Heart has been shared on the internet by someone who claims to have acquired it "from a peculiar source." The leaker uploaded the game without any anti-piracy protection, effectively allowing anyone to download and play it without having to pay for it.

It's unclear exactly what state this version of Atomic Heart is in; it's said to be functional, but as it's a developer build, it's likely to be lacking the polish found in the final version and could well contain bugs that the team at Mundfish has since ironed out. 

Late last week, Atomic Heart publisher Focus Entertainment issued a tweet advising players to mute certain words, such as "P3" and "Petrov", to help avoid learning specific story details ahead of time. Now, with this developer build out in the wild, many more spoilers are likely to be doing the rounds, so it's best to be extra wary. 

See more
Atomic Heart guides

How to use the scanner in Atomic Heart
Atomic Heart telekinetic throw
Atomic Heart sprinting
Atomic Heart animal tanks and valves
Atomic Heart lockpicking
Atomic Heart station master lock 

Last month a report surfaced alleging that Mundfish's Russian store website contained a clause informing users that their data could be collected and sent to Russian state authorities. Mundfish has denied the claims.

In our Atomic Heart review published earlier today, we wrote that "Atomic Heart has a lot of big ideas, but it doesn't do a good enough job with the basics. With an incomprehensible storyline, weightless combat, and frustrating first-person platforming, Atomic Heart is left to stand in the shadow of the video games that so clearly inspired it."

Check out our guide to new games 2023 for all the upcoming releases you'll want to keep on your radar.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.