Assassin's Creed Netflix show loses showrunner over creative differences

The live-action Assassin's Creed Netflix series has suffered a significant setback as showrunner Jeb Stuart has announced he's no longer involved with the production.

In an interview with Collider (opens in new tab), Stuart shared that he's stepped away from the Netflix adaptation of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series due to creative differences. That said, it seems like Stuart's departure was amicable.

"I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision," he said. "So I think that's fair. I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides."

Netflix unveiled its take on the Assassin's Creed universe back in October 2020 with a short teaser. At the time, the company also confirmed that Ubisoft's own entertainment leads are serving as executive producers. It's unclear if there have been any other changes in the project's creative assembly, but as recently as September Ubisoft confirmed that it's still in "early development." Assuming that's still the case, it serves to remind you that the series has reportedly been in development since 2017, which indicates that Stuart's departure isn't the first big roadblock the project has come across.

Ubisoft's partnership with Netflix recently expanded to include three new mobile games being published by Netflix Games: Mighty Quest 2, Valiant Hearts 2, and a new Assassin's Creed title.

