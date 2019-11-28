As Apple Watch Series 3 hits its lowest ever price, there's literally never been a better time to upgrade your wristwatch

The Apple Watch doesn't just tell the time, it also lets you play video games and look good while doing it. The Apple Watch S3 2018 has just dropped to its lowest ever price in the UK, thanks to Argos. That's right, you can now get the GPS equipped timepiece for just £189.

This is what we're talking about, Black Friday! The Apple Watch 3 will not only let you play games such as Runeblade, Lifeline, and Tiny Armies on the go, but it'll also help you keep better track of your health and activity. These include a continuous heart-rate monitor, calorie counter, and one that simply monitors your activity.

The Apple Watch 3 GPS is also swim proof, has a pretty solid 18-hour battery – and get this – will also keep you apprised of the time. You can also do all the other things you would expect from such a powerful smartwatch, such as get notifications, texts, and make calls. This particular model has internet and phone connectivity, so you don't have to be so near to your phone all the time for it to work.

Confused by Black Friday? Don't sweat, we're here to help.

