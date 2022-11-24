Apple Airpods Pro drop to lowest Black Friday price yet at Amazon

Only one day away from Black Friday and the madness of it all has already begun. Well, amongst the chaos, we've discovered a brilliant Apple AirPods deal that knocks the price of Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) down to below $200.
Straight from Amazon, you can now pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) for $199.99 (opens in new tab). This is not only a great 20% saving but also the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds in quite some time. The standard price for AirPods is $249.00, so that's a $50 saving to be had.
It's easily one of the best AirPods Pro prices we've seen in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) so far, and likely to be a standout until Cyber Monday and beyond. If you're after a new pair of quality earbuds at their most affordable price yet, now is the time to act. Apple products are super popular, so there's a good chance this offer might be gone soon.
Today's best Apple earbuds deal
Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) |
$249.00 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $49 - A great 20% discount and $50 in cash saved. Now at the lowest price we've seen, these Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) are the best time to buy.
UK:
£249.00 £229.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
