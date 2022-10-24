The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer is finally here

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, it's no surprise that Marvel has released the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer. The footage showcases the ant-family heading back into the quantum realm – though not on their own accord. They're instead dragged into the sub-atomic due to a device created by Cassie Lang, who's been messing around with her science gizmos.

Once in the quantum realm, Scott and the family find themselves in a strange, spacey city that's ruled by Bill Murray. They then meet Kang the Conqueror who seems to need Ant-Man's help. It's a twist no one saw coming. Watch the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer above.

The footage is surprisingly serious for an Ant-Man movie and has a particularly Guardians of the Galaxy feel to it thanks to the trippy visuals. It's worth noting that this is very different footage to the teaser that was shown at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year – in that trailer, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang had a more prominent role, the Avenger seen doing a reading of his post-Blip book, and there was far less Kang. It appears more of the visual effects are now finished, hence the different footage.