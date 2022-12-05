Ant-Man 3 merchandise reveals first look at long-awaited Marvel villain

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise has revealed the first proper look at Marvel villain MODOK's MCU debut. The character was confirmed to be part of the film back at SDCC, but the footage featuring him hasn't been released to the public just yet.

As you can see in the picture below, MODOK's MCU design is distinctly metallic, with the villain gold all over. He has some fierce-looking red eyes and bared teeth, and his chair is floating on a jet of air. The look is fairly comic accurate, with the same purple limbs and pink stone in his forehead; though, in the source material, MODOK's face is usually uncovered.

The merchandise also reveals another look at Kang the Conqueror, set to become the MCU's new Thanos-level big bad, as well as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in their costumes.

This isn't the first time MODOK (which stands for Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing) has been brought to screen – Patton Oswalt voiced the character in a Hulu stop-motion series, but the show was cancelled by the streamer.

New Quantumania footage debuted at Brazil Comic-Con, revealing Scott in a sticky situation. The clip reportedly saw Scott and his daughter Cassie in separate cells, being held in some kind of prison, with Kang asking Scott to steal something in exchange for his freedom. But, Scott says no, which angers Kang.

Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man, while the rest of the cast includes Evangeline Lilly as Hope, aka the Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie, and Bill Murray in an unknown role. There's also no word on who's playing MODOK just yet.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows.