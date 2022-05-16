Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. canceled after one season

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. has been canceled at Hulu after only one season, Deadline reports.

"*Sigh* oh well," tweeted Patton Oswalt, who voices the lead character in the animated series, in response to the news. "Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward!"

The series follows megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (that's Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing for the uninitiated), voiced by Oswalt – after years of trying to conquer the world, he's run his evil organization into the ground and been ousted as leader. Coupled with his crumbling marriage and family life, M.O.D.O.K. is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The show was created and written by executive producers Oswalt and Jordan Blum and the voice cast also included Jon Hamm, Ben Schwartz, Nathan Fillion, and Melissa Fumero. It premiered on Hulu in May 2021 to positive reviews.

M.O.D.O.K. was not part of the MCU and was made by Marvel Television, the studio behind series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Helstrom, which all originally premiered on streamers like Netflix or Hulu instead of Disney Plus like the rest of Marvel's small-screen output. With The Defenders Saga now streaming on Disney Plus instead of Netflix and Helstrom being canceled back in 2020, it looks like it could be the end of the road for Marvel Television projects.