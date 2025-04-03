Netflix's Daredevil showrunner reveals his "quite different" original plans for seasons 4 and 5 of the Marvel series: "I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline"

For three seasons, Netflix's Daredevil series brought plenty of blood, brutality, and nuanced character drama to Hell's Kitchen. So much so, in fact, that it's still held up as the highest of watermarks for Marvel's television efforts – despite never getting a chance to do a fourth season after being scrapped at the streamer.

Since Daredevil's move back into the MCU fold as part of Born Again on Disney Plus, those grand plans will never come to fruition – but the third season's showrunner Erik Oleson has now revealed where he planned to go next with The Man Without Fear.

The season 4 I had planned was quite different," Oleson told The Wrap. "It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction. And then I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline in season 5."

The villain Typhoid Mary (played by Alive Eve), fans may remember, played a prominent role during the second season of Iron Fist – with the assassin proving to be a constant thorn in Danny Rand's side.

While that hints at more Defenders-style crossover from the stable of characters that also included Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, the fifth season would have seemingly capped off Bullseye's arc from Daredevil season 3, something that continued during Born Again's shocking premiere episode.

"I was starting to plan out future seasons and what we would do, kind of a long arc. And then, of course, Netflix and Marvel broke up because Disney Plus wanted Marvel," Oleson explained.

Daredevil may not have clashed with Typhoid Mary, but the years since for Charlie Cox's vigilante in the MCU have certainly been eventful.

First, he returned to offer Peter Parker legal counsel in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before then going on to appear in She-Hulk and Echo. A standalone series, Daredevil: Born Again, stuttered into production after a creative overhaul. A second season is currently filming.

