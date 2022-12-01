New Ant-Man 3 footage debuts behind closed doors – here's what happens

New footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has debuted behind closed-doors at Brazil Comic-Con – and it shows off the opening few minutes of the movie, as well as a sinister-sounding Kang the Conqueror scene.

Per Collider reporter Steven Weintraub (opens in new tab), the Kang scene sees Scott and his daughter Cassie in separate cells, being held in some kind of prison. Kang asks Scott to steal something, gaining his freedom in exchange, but Scott turns him down, which makes Kang angry.

As for the opening of the film, Weintraub shared that Scott is shown as being widely loved for helping to save the world, meaning he gets freebies and people wanting to take photos with him. The clip ended with Scott reading from his book, Look Out for the Little Guy! Footage from the scene of Scott doing the reading was previously shown at San Diego Comic-Con – you can read our description of that footage here.

A sizzle reel all about Ant-Man was also released, which you can see above. Action-packed, trippy Quantumania footage can be seen towards the end of the clip.

The first trailer for the movie introduced Kang to the MCU, after Jonathan Majors first appeared in the Loki finale as Kang variant He Who Remains. Kang is set to be the MCU's next Thanos-level big bad and will be a huge presence in the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, if that title is anything to go by.

Elsewhere in the cast, Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, while Evangeline Lilly is back as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas returns as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer is back as Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton joins the line-up as Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang, and Bill Murray is also part of the ensemble.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Marvel Phase 5, which also comprises projects like The Marvels, Secret Invasion, and Captain America 4. Marvel Phase 6 follows with two new Avengers movies and the Fantastic Four film.

You can keep up to date on everything the MCU has in store for us with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows – and fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best movies on Disney Plus.