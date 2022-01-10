Andrew Garfield addresses lying about his Spider-Man: No Way Home return

Andrew Garfield has talked about his repeated denials of a Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance – which were proved false when the movie was released.

The actor returned as his version of Peter Parker in the film alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. While the Spidey team up had been heavily rumored for some time, Garfield said over and over (and over) again that he wouldn't be in the movie. In fact, there's even a compilation video of every single time Garfield shot down the speculation.

Now that everyone knows Garfield wasn't being entirely truthful, the actor has addressed his experience of lying about being in the movie.

"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," Garfield told TheWrap. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable."

He added: "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun." Werewolf is a party game that sees certain players hide that they're the monster in question from the rest of the group.

Garfield said that he put himself in the shoes of a fan, and decided he'd prefer not to know the truth ahead of seeing the film – and also commented on leaks from the movie that potentially spoiled the surprise. "I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting," he revealed. "All these leaks were happening, and I was like, 'Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I'm working so hard here to stay secret, and then here's an image of me with Tobey!' And they're like, 'No, no, we're gonna keep it quiet.' 'Okay, I’ll keep denying it.'"

The return of Garfield and Maguire has led to fans calling for both actors to return to their roles, with a Snyder Cut-style campaign launched for a fourth Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movie. Whether either actor returns to the role remains to be seen, though.

