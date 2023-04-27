Andy Serkis hints that his Andor character could return

Those who watched Andor’s prison arc on Narkina 5 will be familiar with the reprise "one way out." But one character who didn’t make his escape – Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy – might have actually survived to live another day.

In an interview with ET (opens in new tab), Andor creator Tony Gilroy revealed that Kino survived the prison breakout, despite admitting he couldn’t swim to safety.

"Well, he didn't die. I don't know what happened, but he didn't die. We never see him die," Gilroy said.

Kino’s actor Andy Serkis added, "If he jumped, that would be the end of him and he would be out of the picture. But no, he's alive and [Kino's] working out his next move."

There’s a possibility, then, that the prisoner could see the light of day in Andor season 2 – which is currently filming in the UK.

As revealed at Star Wars Celebration, the second season is filming until August. Gilroy estimates the second (and final) season of the Disney Plus show will release in August 2024. That announcement was accompanied by behind-closed-doors footage of the new season, which featured the return of Diego Luna’s Andor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). According to our team on the ground at Celebration, there was ‘no shortage of blasters, explosions, and subterfuge-filled space politics.’

Three new movies were also announced at Star Wars Celebration: a Dave Filoni-directed "cinematic event" bringing The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more Disney Plus shows together; a 15-years-later story with Rey returning as a Jedi, and James Mangold directing a movie about the first Jedi to wield a lightsaber.

