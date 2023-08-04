AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT specs spill out ahead of launch, thanks to GPU maker

Good news AMD fans, looks like the Radeon RX 7800 XT is actually coming, as fresh leaks confirm specs for a custom GPU variant. I say “leaks”, but the incident is best described as a pre-launch boo boo, as graphics card maker Powercolor seemingly posted its product page a tad early.

How early? Well, previous insider tips hint that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will arrive before September ends , but we’re still waiting on a solid release date. However, thanks to the accidental specs reveal, we now have a much better idea of what to expect when the RDNA 3 gaming PC part lands in the best graphics card battlefield. Most of the leaked details line up with what we’ve all been expecting, but it looks like the card will be a different beast to the recently released Radeon RX 7900 GRE, at least in terms of the chip within.

Spotted by All_The_Watts on Twitter, the now removed Powercolor RedDevil Radeon RX 7800 XT product page completely spills the beans on specs and its design. If the early information is correct, the overclocked card will feature a Navi 32 GPU, 16GB GDDR6 VRAM, 3840 stream processors, 60 compute units, and boost clock speeds up to 2,565MHz. The package is cooled by a triple fan setup, sticking with standard dual 8-pin connectors for power.

(Image credit: Powercolor)

This isn’t actually the first Radeon RX 7800 XT leak to come from All_The_Watts, as the eagle-eyed GPU fan also shared a 3DMark score for the card last month. Naturally, we’ll want to run our own benchmarks before making any grand performance assumptions, but it does imply that it’ll potentially beat the RTX 4070.

Not that synthetic benchmark scores are a true indication, but it’s impressive considering AMD FSR 3, the company’s answer to DLSS 3, could give the GPU a further boost when it eventually arrives. That's if the rival GPU giant's 'Fluid Motion Frames' tech lives up to the standard set by Nvidia's Frame Generation, which effectively fills in frame rate blanks and boosts fps without visual caveats.

(Image credit: Powercolor)

When will the Radeon RX 7800 XT arrive?

In a recent earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that we’d see new “enthusiast grade graphics cards” before the end of October. That’s right, plural, so we may end up with the Radeon RX 7800 XT and other new RDNA 3 cards. The use of the word enthusiast implies we won’t necessarily see something like an RTX 4060 challenger enter the fold this time around, as the RX 7600 already has that covered.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean a beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 challenger will emerge, even though AMD still hasn’t released an equivalent card. Personally, I don’t think the industry is screaming for another card that’s over $1,000, as Steam players are still using the GTX 1660 in 2023. It makes more sense to offer more midrange options that can trade blows with premium rivals. Whether that’ll happen remains to be seen, but the red team has been pretty competitive price-wise from the get-go.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC with a new-gen GPU right now, there’s nothing stopping you from jumping on current deals. While there’s a chance that AI could spark another graphics card shortage in the future , stock is readily available at MSRP for now.

Looking for a complete system? Check out the best Alienware gaming PCs and pick up an out of this world Aurora rig. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming laptops and take your Steam library with you on the go.