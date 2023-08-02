AI could spark another graphics card shortage and I’m tired

AI arguably helps GPUs reach new heights, but there’s a chance it could also spark another graphics card shortage. While crypto-bros and oddball digital currencies now feel like a bad fever dream, the emerging AI query craze also guzzles high-performance gaming PC parts, and the AMD Radeon RX 9700 XTX apparently fits the bill. Yes, I’m tired at the thought of the tech industry hoarding gaming products for non-gaming purposes too, and it feels like regular PC players can’t catch a break.

The 2020s kicked off with something I like to call the great graphics card shortage, and if you tried to build the best gaming PC possible during the pandemic, you’ll remember it well. For those of you who are out of the loop, the shortage was effectively caused by both cryptomining enthusiasts grabbing gaming GPUs to generate digital currency and a component deficit. That latter factor slowed the production of vital parts semiconductors, which slowed down the flow of AMD and Nvidia graphics card stock. Ultimately, the scarcity situation drove up prices, and AI might prompt tech history to repeat itself.

Fears of another graphics card shortage kicked off with a tweet by IT hacker and AI entrepreneur George Hotz, who recently shared a photo of a huge GPU haul. Highlighted by Tom’s Hardware, the picture in question features multiple boxes of Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards, accompanied by a tweet that suggests he’ll buy “exaflops more” of them. We’re not sure exactly how many cards are featured in the image, but there’s at least 60 in view from what we can tell.

So, why is Hotz so interested in graphics cards designed with gaming in mind? Well, it could be down to a recent price hike on specific AI GPUs by Nvidia, with current political goings on between the US and China prompting a 20% increase. In any case, this feels like history repeating itself, and it’s a draining prospect considering we’ve just about shook off the effects of the previous shortage.

It’s worth noting that the AI industry appears interested specifically in cards with more VRAM. Hilariously, that means while players have good cause to grumble about the fact the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 only come with 8GB VRAM, it’s a spec choice that might save them from a life of churning out non-gaming workloads. Naturally, that’s still not a good thing, as it means cards with 16GB memory and above may end up in demand, something that’ll potentially drive up prices.

Will AI create another graphics card shortage?

Before you start to panic, we’re not seeing any sign of a renewed graphics card shortage right now, and all the evidence that’s emerged so far is anecdotal. Don’t get me wrong, GPU prices are far from perfect in 2023, as MSRPs are generally higher than a few years ago. However, you can still grab various cards for their launch price, and more new-gen entry level options are available for under $300.

I started covering more GPU news in 2021, and the graphics card shortage situation was draining. Not only did it disrupt the PC gaming scene by adding financial barriers to the hobby, but it’s also likely the reason why many players are sticking with GTX 1660 graphics cards. Simply put, while tech fads like Crypto and AI will drive AMD and Nvidia profits upwards, the products won’t end up where they’re meant to be.

Unlike crypto, AI can be used for great things, and your new Nvidia graphics card can pull off incredible performance tricks thanks to DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. While widespread tech industry usage may come with benefits too, there’s a huge question mark above things like the impact it’ll have on both the environment and our daily lives. I mean, plugging in 60 RX 7900 XTX GPUs is bad enough, but by the sounds of things, thousands will potentially end up hooked up to run queries.

