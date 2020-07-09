Amazon Sales - July's scorching summer deals are live on TVs, laptops, AirPods, iPads, and more

This summer's Amazon Sales have kicked off big time now in the USA and UK and we're here to show you all the hottest deals you won't want to miss. With so much to choose from, it's handy to have someone comb through all the over-hyped offers so don't have to head on in none the wiser of what might be buried in Amazon's sometimes bewildering digital aisles.

We love tracking down deals in the Amazon Sales and there are some hot summer sizzlers in there if you know where to look. So take a load off and let us bring the bargains to you.

Tech and gadget deals are really smashing it out of the park. Audio fans in particular should take note as some of the very best headphones in the world are rocking banging prices today. There are various Amazon Echo smart screens with chunky discounts and a range of laptops for gamers and home office uses on offer. We've found a great deal on one of our favorite console hard drives, too.

Fitness trackers, robo vacuums, Apple Watches, iPads, Instant Pots, Air Fryers, and some jaw-dropping TV deals are really helping Amazon's Summer Sale kick off in style. And if you're finding the increasingly warm weather is making spending all this extra time at home a bit much then be sure to take a look at the range of fans and air conditioners on offer at the moment.

Some of these deals are so good we're not even that worried if Amazon Prime Day doesn't end up happening this year (though we've heard that it might be happening in September instead of July this year, so watch this space).

As for right here and right now though, here are the best picks for the Amazon Summer sale so far. If you want to make sure you're seeing the best ones in your country you can skip to the USA deals or UK deals.

Beat the heat with cheap fans and air con units

Amazon's enormous warehouses make the online retailer one of the best places to shop for fans, and various styles of air conditioners. Things are certainly heating up outside, and if you're having to work from home at the moment, a bit of air-con could really help avoid burn out. Many of Amazon's latest offers come with Prime Delivery, so members won't have to wait long to cool things down. When browsing, we've seen plenty of discounts in each category. See the latest air conditioner offers on: Portable units | Window units | Table fans | Standing fans

USA Amazon sale: the best summer deals

TCL 65-inch 4K Smart TV | $599.99 $469.99 at Amazon

TCL has established itself as arguably the best budget TV manufacturer selling in the US right now. It's pretty outrageous how good these TVs look at such a low price. A 65-inch 4K Smart TV for well under $500? Sign us up!

View Deal

Acer Aspire 2020 laptop | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Also includes a free backpack. This 14-inch laptop packs a mean punch thanks to the combo of 12GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. As a work from home laptop that will multitask an abundance of apps and Chrome tabs at once, we think this is a real steal with a $100 discount.

View Deal

Apple Watch 3 | $199 $169 at Amazon

With newer versions available for a while we've seen the still excellent Apple Watch 3 drop to $200 for a while now, but this price is the best we've ever seen by some distance. This is an excellent deal for anyone wanting to dive into the world of smartwatches while keeping costs low and still getting an immensely capable piece of kit. Want more buying options? Check out our best smartwatch guide.

View Deal

Blockbuster board game | $20 $15.42 on Amazon

Save almost $5 on this excellent trivia game that can be enjoyed with family or friends. It makes the grade as one of the best board games, so we can't recommend it enough.

Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch 4K Smart TV | $329.99 $239.99 at Amazon

This Fire TV Edition model was made in conjunction with Amazon, so comes with the Fire TV experience built-in. That also means you get a similar remote to that found with a Fire TV Stick which is great news as it's one of the best remotes in the biz. This is a great value 4K TV and you can use it to stream Hulu, Netflix and Disney Plus too.

View Deal

Apple AirPods | $159 $139 at Amazon

It's exceptionally rare to see AirPods discounted at this time of year given their enormous popularity and Apple's general reluctance to bring their prices down to earth. So $20 off isn't to be sniffed at. This is for the ones with a standard charging case, but the AirPods with a wireless charging case are also on offer at just $169, down from $199.

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $234 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation technology, Apple fans finally got what they really wanted from the AirPods. The design shifted over to in-ear rather than traditional earbud design, and there are three different tips included so you can find your best fit. Hands-free Siri requests and sweat/water resistance make these a significant upgrade over the main AirPods. And any sort of discount on Apple's finest is a rare sight.

Apple EarPods | $29.99 $19.07 at Amazon

What about if you're not that bothered about premium audio quality, wireless and noise-canceling features and just want some reliable headphones for your iPhone without spending a lot? Apple's old wired EarPods are a good shout. Maybe you're replacing a lost/damaged set that came with your phone a few years back or you just want something cheap from a decent brand. With a rare discount off the MSRP, you can get EarPods today at Amazon with a Lightning or 3.5mm connection.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of an Alexa smart speaker but with added visuals, then you're in luck - the Echo Show 8 is just that and a worthy addition to any home, especially with $30 off today. Video calling, digital photo displays, step-by-step cooking guides, and more have made this a real hit. As an alternative offer, you can get this with a compatible smart plug for an extra $10.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Packed with all the same features as above, but with a smaller five-inch screen. We find this one's generally better suited to smaller rooms, or even bedside tables if you have space. If you're using it close by on the kitchen counter though, for cooking walkthroughs, it should be ok.

View Deal

Razer Kraken X headset | $60 $49.99 at Amazon

The Kraken X is a more affordable update to an already excellent headset, and that's great news - it makes that Razer quality available to more people. What's more, the Kraken X has 7.1 surround sound if you're using it on PC. Want to compare it with the finest options out there? We've got a full guide to the best gaming headsets.

View Deal

There's a lot more Razer goodness where that came from. Keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets are all on offer right now. We've rounded up the hottest Razer sale highlights just for you.

WD_Black 5TB Xbox One external hard drive | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon

This excellent hard drive is an absolute beast. I managed to download every single Xbox Game Pass game onto it - just because I could. This allowed me to try out so many titles at will rather than umming and ahhing over whether to bother downloading them at a later date. You won't fit them all on if you have Xbox One X as the 4K textures make some games much bigger, but you'll still fit hundreds of games on this drive. It also comes with a two-month Game Pass. This is ranked as one of our best Xbox One external hard drives.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | $429 $399 at Amazon

Today's Amazon sale has knocked a handy $30 off Apple's best-selling tablet in Space Gray, and although you might be waiting a little longer for delivery, we think this price is worth waiting for. It's worth paying extra for this larger 128GB model as the entry-level 32GB one fills up awfully fast. Want some other options? Check out our list of the best gaming tablets

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) | $399 $384 at Amazon

There's $15 to be saved on an iPad Mini at the moment which isn't discounted all that often. We think it's worth holding on for something a bit cheaper though as we recently saw this drop to $350 recently. This is Apple's most portable tablet and has a faster processor than the standard iPad above.

Instant Pot Duo | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 today on this incredibly popular 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker. This versatile counter-top device acts as a pressure cooker or slow cooker but can also cook rice, sterilize items. You want more? Well its also a steamer, warmer, saute cooker that can also make yogurt. An amazing device for large homes, but especially useful for tiny apartments too.

View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer | $240 $99.99 at Amazon

From the minds behind the Instant Pot phenomenon comes this excellent 6-in-1 Air Fryer. A $140 discount is the best yet on this excellent kitchen counter cooking device which will air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate pretty much anything you can cram into its 6-quart capacity.

View Deal

Eufy Anker RoboVac | $219.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Tick the coupon box to save the $40. If you've looked into robo vacuum cleaners before, you might have been shocked at how expensive a Roomba is. But we're seeing lots of other brands come into the market now and Eufy has been achieving great things in the sector while keeping costs low and with a $40 discount, this is a great deal today for one of Amazon's top-rated robo cleaners.

View Deal

Eureka NEC222 HyperClean Cordless vaccum | $290 $167.99 on Amazon

Cordless vacuum cleaners can cost a bomb, so being able to get one for a mighty $122 less than normal is not an offer to miss. Essential for day-to-day chores. Just remember, this deal's only available for a limited time.

UK Amazon sale: the best summer deals

The Amazon Summer Sale is not just happening Stateside, however. UK shoppers and browsers will have their chance to fill their boots across a massive range of sales across a massive range of product types. We've picked out a few below which are the highlights so far, but we'll add to this regularly with other deals.

Huawei smartphones | 25% - 43% off

Move fast and you can get a big saving on Huawei smartphones; Amazon are offering between 25% - 43% off Huawei handsets, including the Nova 5T and the P Smart Pro. Although Google compatibility is still a problem, that's not a bad saving.

Anker PowerCore 20100 | £35 £23.99 on Amazon

This one's a limited-time deal, so move fast! You can save £11 on the Anker PowerCore right now, and it's perfect for charging your phone, tablet, camera, or Switch console on the go. In fact, Anker makes the grade with some of the best Nintendo Switch chargers on the market.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | i7-9750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 256B SSD | £1,649 £1,499 at Amazon

It really is such great value for money that we wouldn't expect this deal to hang around. While we are seeing a few more laptops sneak under the four-figure mark now with the 1660Ti as their centrepiece, you won't get Razer's quality in those deals. This is bonafide excellent value from the best in the business.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £129 at Amazon

Getting any Apple tech with a sizeable discount is worth paying attention to given how well the tech holds its value normally. And the charging case greatly enhances the battery life a few times when you're away from home or a plug.

View Deal

Save up to 15% on BenQ monitors | Starting at £269.99 at Amazon

We love a BenQ monitor here at GamesRadar+ and they really are some of the best gaming monitors. However, they often won't break your bank like others, and include great features and tech, and are great for work and home use as well as entertainment.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop | £749.99 £599.99 at Amazon

As cheap gaming laptops go, this one is a cracker of a deal in terms of value. Yup, it hasn't got the latest hardware inside - I'm looking at you GTX 1050 graphics card - but it'll still be a lean game-playing machine and offer a great and cheap way into portable PC gaming. Elsewhere, however, I prefer the look of the 1650-powered machine, however, as that has more up to date gear and will be a bit more competent overall, handling games at higher levels of fidelity. That's going for £749.99, now. If you want even more options check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

This is a tidy saving on a smashing bit of Amazon smart tech. It's only got the smaller 5-inch display but that's still large enough for it to handle video calls, be your diary and read instructions and the news from. The perfect place for anyone looking to upgrade their smart tech to something screen-based.

Save up to 25% on Philips Hue Starter Kits | From £84.99 at Amazon

While you're adding smart tech, you might well want to consider a few smart bulbs while they're going cheap. While these Philips Hue bulbs are often the priciest of smart tech-compatible bulbs, they're some of the best ones so getting a significant discount on them like this one is hot stuff.

Browse even more deals at Amazon UK today:

