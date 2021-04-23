Amazon Prime Day TV deals: the annual sales event is always worth a look for 4K TV discounts

The Prime Day TV deals are nearly here yet again. Yes, we know. After last year's disruption to the event meant that it got pushed from summer to October, we are fully expecting things to get back to normal this time around. To get it in early, the word on the street is that Prime Day 2021 will happen sometime in June or July - but this is Very Unconfirmed.

Regardless of its exact date, it's important to note that if you're on the lookout for one of the best gaming TVs, the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X, the best QLED TVs, the best OLED TVs, or the best 120 Hz 4K TVs, then this is a great mid-year time to be ready to pounce on a deal. If you've managed to add a PS5 or Xbox Series X to your home this year, or if you just want your TV and movie content to look its absolute best, this is going to be an event worth paying attention to.

The Amazon Prime Day TV deals have previously shaved hundreds off of top models, offering the kind of savings that don't come along that often. However, you'll need to move quickly as the Amazon Prime Day TV deals are only around for a short amount of time when they do drop. To give you some more info on what to expect and what happened last year so you can prime yourself (sorry), then the below info should be well worth a poke around, covering current and past deals, and all the info on how to get the best Prime Day TV deals.

Just remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals. If you don't fancy committing, and you're eligible for one, you can always take out a free trial and then cancel your membership once the event is over.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - US

Here's a smattering of what discounts there are right now, what models were on offer last year, and the type of discounts we saw in 2020 too.

All the current 4K TV sales at Amazon

While the below show some deals and offers that mirror those of last prime day - and show some that were highlights of that event - if you want to see the full selection currently on offer at AMazon then this the link for you.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon

This is a cracking deal on one of the top TVs of the past year. A highlight from Prime Day 2020, but still worth taking advantage of right now.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H series 4K TV | $1,000 $828 at Amazon

This is a good deal! That price for most 65-inch 4K televisions would be worth considering, but given that this is Sony -levels of quality, this is an awesome deal.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $800 $699.99 at Best Buy

A bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.View Deal

Sony 75-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,198 at Amazon

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch curved TU8300 4K TV | $748 $677.99 at Amazon

For those looking for a curved screen, then this is one of the best deals we've seen for a little while. 65-inch of any type of television is great value but for a curved one - they often demand a little bit of an added premium still - this is excellent value. View Deal

This deal was one of those true Prime Day highlights so we've kept it here for reference - something like this will surely happen again. A wild price that bagged a serious amount of value. Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV Fire Edition | $330 $209.99 on Amazon

This Amazon deal on the 43-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV is excellent value, particularly if you're on a budget: you're getting a screen from a well-respected manufacturer for much less than normal. What's more, you get plenty of extra functionality via voice control. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - UK

Once again, here's a mix of what happened last year, and what you can bag right now.

Hisense 55-inch AE7400 4K TV | £599 £473 at Amazon UK

Not quite as low as it went in last year's Amazon UK Prime Day TV deals but this Dolby Vision 4K television from Hisense is excellent value. Still a great deal for those looking to get something a bit better than basic, but still without breaking the bank.View Deal

TCL 50-inch QLED 4K TV | £599 £499 at Amazon UK

TCL's QLED televisions offer an entry-level opportunity into the realm of premium picture 4K TVs and getting a healthy 100 quid off one today is a good deal.View Deal

LG 49-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £595 at Amazon UK

LG makes great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring its award-winning webOS smart platform you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours.View Deal

Sony 49-inch Bravia KD49X70 4K TV | £467.96 at Amazon UK

Sony's TVs are consistently some of the best, and Bravia range is the cream of the already-premium crop. Therefore, saving a bunch of pounds on a panel from their newest range is an excellent offer.View Deal

LG 55-inch OLED55CX5LB 4K TV | Free £100 e-gift card | £1,198 from John Lewis

Not bothered about a Switch bundle? Then this alternate offer can save you a lot of money too. Originally costing £1800 on release, this price is frankly ridiculous. It's one of the best gaming TV deals we've seen in quite some time. To get your free £100 e-gift card after purchase you'll need to sign in via the free My John Lewis program. You also get a free 5-year guarantee at John LewisView Deal

Panasonic 43-inch HX580BZ 4K TV | £499 £436 at Amazon UK

While the more obvious brands get more of a look in on 4K TVs nowadays, Panasonic is still out here making decent value-for-money screens. And this is one: a solid 43-inch 4K TV for with over £60 off! View Deal

Hisense 55-inch AE7000FTUK 4K TV | £399 £368 at Amazon UK

A fine offer to get your teeth into this Prime Day. Hisense TVs have grown in stature in recent times offering affordable, but solid, options on the 4K TV market. 8% off this larger screen is not to be sneered at either. View Deal

Philips 43-inch 4K TV | £500 £385 at Amazon UK

This is a great price for a solid and reliable 43-inch 4K TV. Not only does it have all the usual features you'd expect, but it also has built-in Ambilight technology to project colours from the screen onto your walls and expand your viewing experience. View Deal

55-inch LG OLED CX TV | Nintendo Switch bundle | £1998 £1508 at Currys

For anyone looking for an OLED TV and a Nintendo Switch - don't forget the console has been very hard to come by over recent months - this is quite simply a smashing deal and we don't see stock lasting long with such a drastic bunch of discounts. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day TV deals - do I need membership?

You absolutely will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to be able to take advantage of any TV deals that are part of any Amazon Prime Day.

Also, for those already with memberships, there could be some subscription discounts and deals to extend your Prime membership. Don't forget that membership stacks, so your new subscription won't actually start until the old one finishes.

While you'll have to sign up to get the TV deals, remember you will get the TV service, and you get that sweet speedy delivery bonus offering free next-day (or two-day) delivery. This is excellent especially given the timing with Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner from the October date for Prime Day.

However, be prepared for some delays as Amazon can sometimes struggle to fill the sheer volume of orders around big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. This isn't always the case, but being prepared won't hurt.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 - what else will be on sale?

Naturally, it won't just be TVs on offer during a sales event like Prime Day. Alongside these, you'll often find a lot of hard drive deals, some discounted games, and a lot of home tech. It's also a great time to look for deals on the best gaming monitors too, for example. You'll also be able to pick up excellent deals on PC components and parts, so if you're building your own rig, Prime Day is a great time to snag some new stuff like one of the best graphics cards or even a gaming laptop deal or cheap gaming PC.

And, of course, an Amazon Prime day wouldn't be complete with lots of Amazon products where you can see discounts of 25%, sometimes higher, on most of its own products like Fire TV sticks, the Kindle Fire tablets, and the Echo range.