PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions are $20 off on Amazon Prime right now

Getting a PlayStation Plus subscription is one of the best ways to enhance your PS4 experience, and right now you can pick up a whole year's worth for just 2/3 of the normal price. This fresh Amazon Prime Day game deal has 12-month membership codes for PlayStation Plus for just $39.99 at checkout for Prime members, which is $20 off the standard price of $59.99. This PS Plus deal brings the price down to just about $3.33 per month, which is pretty darn cheap for a monthly selection of free PS Plus games , online multiplayer, and more system-enhancing features.

Note that this deal might not work for everyone. Some of my GamesRadar+ colleagues saw the deal as unavailable, though I was able to add it to my cart and get all the way to the final part of completing the transaction with no problems.

The best part about buying PlayStation Plus codes is that you can stack them onto the end of your current subscription. That means you could pick up a couple right now and save for years to come over the standard auto-renew price. It also works just as well if you've never subscribed before.

To redeem your code, just boot up your PS4, head to the PlayStation Store, and select the "Redeem Codes" option at the bottom of the menu. Plug in the code Amazon sends you for the purchase and you'll be all set! If you pick up multiple codes at once, you can either load them up simultaneously (though there is a limit to how far ahead you can subscribe in advance) or hold onto a code for when you need it later.