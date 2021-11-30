All the best Nintendo Switch games still on sale from Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals might be officially over, but the shelves are still stacked with plenty of savings to treat your console this week. Whether your loading up your collection ahead of the holidays or after a last-minute saving on some of the biggest games of the year - there's something for everyone in these cheap Nintendo Switch game sales.

With Nintendo Switch bundles running out of stock particularly quickly this year, many of yesterday's offers were centered around record low prices on some of the biggest titles on Nintendo's roster. GameStop and Amazon are leading the charge this week, and while some prices have jumped up by a few dollars overnight there's still plenty to choose from.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lasted on the shelves all the way through Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. While it's $4 more expensive you'll still find it going for a rare $39.99 sales price which makes it a must-have at GameStop. Or, if you're looking for something a little more recent, check out this $10 saving on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - now down to $49.99 at GameStop.

You'll find all the Nintendo Switch game deals still live just below, as well as plenty more Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch sales further down the page.

Today's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals still live

Monster Hunter Rise | $39.99 Monster Hunter Rise | $39.99 $34.99 at GameStop

Save $5 - GameStop had a fantastic $15 discount on Monster Hunter yesterday, however that has now jumped back up to $34.99. Still, that's a solid saving on one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games on the market this year.



$59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - Considering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so rarely hits a sub-$40 price tag, it's no wonder that Walmart sold out at $35. GameStop also had this price for a short while but that has jumped back up to $39.99.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $35.23 at GameStop Save $22 - It might have been a day one title, but Super Mario Odyssey hasn't strayed too far from its MSRP since launch. It's very rarely on sale, so considering you're saving just over $20 in GameStop's latest sale this is a must-see. We're surprised this offer made it through to this week's sale.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39 at GameStop

Save $20 - We'd recommend all nostalgia hunters hit this $20 discount on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. We don't usually see this title on sale, so if you're looking to stock up your collection this is an excellent price.



Super Mario Maker 2| $59.99 Super Mario Maker 2| $59.99 $39 at Amazon

Save $20 - You'll still find the digital version of Super Mario Maker 2 on sale at Amazon this week. This game does see discounts more commonly than the other options on sale today, but a $39 sales price is still fairly rare.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has a $20 discount on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe still available in its late Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Whether you're revisiting on a new console or looking to dive into a classic platformer, this is still an excellent price.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.99 at GameStop

Save $10 - Super Mario 3D World has dropped down to $49.99 at GameStop and stayed there well after yesterday's offers. That's a sales price we see a little more often throughout the year, but still a fantastic saving for anyone who missed out previously.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $10 - If you've been waiting to dive into your own island, there's an excellent $10 discount on Animal Crossing: New Horizons - still live at GameStop right now. We don't see this title taking nearly as many discounts as others on this list, so this is a fantastic price.



Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals still live

If you're after more gear for your new console, check out all the best Nintendo Switch accessories available right now. You'll also find all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals right here on GamesRadar+, and our top picks for the best Nintendo Switch games available right now.