It's Adam Driver vs. dinosaurs in the new trailer for bonkers sci-fi movie 65

"I don't know where we are...but there's something out there."

Sony has released a new trailer for 65, a new sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver.

Adam Driver plays Mills, an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet that sends him 65 million years into the past, where he is forced to defend himself against terrifying alien-like dinosaurs. According to the official logline, this unknown planet is earth... 65 million years into the past. Mills manages to find one lone survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), and together they set out to find a way back home. The cast also includes Nika King and Chloe Coleman.

If the trailer is any indication, it's a little like Jurassic Park meets Planet of the Apes. In one especially spooky scene, we see Koa screaming bloody murder as she's dragged on the ground by her hair by an unseen dinosaur.

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the duo behind A Quiet Place. Sam Raimi is producing the film with long-time collaborator Danny Elfman set to compose the score. The two worked together on Darkman, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Oz the Great and Powerful, as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

65 is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 17, 2023, pushed back a week from its March 10 release date.