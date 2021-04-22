A PS5 restock could be arriving today - here is where you should look

There's a distinct possibility that we'll get a PS5 restock later today (Thursday April 22), and deals could wind up appearing at Walmart this afternoon. There's also a chance of an appearance at Sony Direct. Antonline is also a contender (though those offers are usually overpriced, so we'd recommend avoiding them if you can).

We can't guarantee that a PS5 restock is coming today, but there's buzz about Walmart potentially offering stock from between 12pm - 3pm ST. The retailer has a history of dropping on Thursday, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye out as we approach noon.

Meanwhile, we've seen a lot of talk about PS5 stock at Sony Direct and Antonline. These seem more likely (Antonline dropped last Thursday so could repeat the trend this week) but are harder to predict, so your best bet is to keep checking in every now and then to see if any deals have appeared.

If all else fails, we're confident that Best Buy will be getting a PS5 restock this Friday April 23 at around 12pm EST. The retailer has had a stock drop at the end of each week for months (although it has been very quiet in April), so it seems entirely plausible that the pattern will repeat once again.

PS5 restock deals

Walmart PS5 restock | Possibly today, April 22 (12pm - 3pm EST)

When is Walmart going to get a PS5 restock? The retailer tends to offer deals on Thursdays between 12pm - 3pm EST, so there's a chance it may do the same again today. If it does, the deals will appear in waves. That means you shouldn't give up hope if you don't succeed right away; you may get a second chance shortly.

View Deal

Sony Direct PS5 restock | Possibly today, April 22 (from app. 4pm EST)

It's entirely possible that Sony Direct will get a PS5 restock today - the site offered deals last Tuesday and Thursday, and that pattern seems to be repeating itself. Namely, we've already had a drop this Tuesday. Could that mean we'll get another this afternoon? Hopefully.

View Deal