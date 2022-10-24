Netflix’s new series sci-fi series 1899 is basically Titanic meets Event Horizon

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for 1899, and it looks like a thrilling haunted house story set at sea.

In the year 1899, a migrant steamship leaves London and heads west to leave the old continent. In the trailer, which can be viewed above, we see the ship receive a mysterious distress call from another migrant ship, the Prometheus, that appears to be floating adrift on the open sea. What was supposed to be a simple 7-day journey to New York City suddenly turns into a rescue mission – but what they find on board ends up turning their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

We can't help but think of 1997's Event Horizon, which saw spaceship the Lewis and Clark veer off course in order to rescue another ship in distress – the Event Horizon. In the trailer for 1899, one passenger comments that whatever is wrong with the Prometheus is now happening to their ship – not unlike how the Event Horizon slowly began haunting – and attempting to destroy – the Lewis and Clark.

1899 was created and directed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who also created Netflix's successful German-language science fiction thriller series Dark. The multilingual ensemble cast includes Emily Beecham, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Aneurin Barnard, and Rosalie Craig.

1899 is set to hit Netflix on November 17. The first two episodes of the upcoming eight-part series premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and were met with audience acclaim. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.