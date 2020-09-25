Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reportedly cost $70m to finish

We’re starting to hear more and more about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. There’s already been talk of reshoots – something which could mark the brief return of Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman – and now there’s a new ballpark figure suggesting the total cost for putting together the HBO Max release is well north of the original quoted figure.

As per The Wrap, the “Snyder Cut” (official title still to be confirmed) will reportedly cost around $70m.

What are they getting for that outlay? Reshoots is only part of the package: CGI and digital effects, as well as any additional work needed to clean up existing footage will form a large chunk of that figure. There’s new music from composer Junkie XL and Zack Snyder has also confirmed that a Superman-themed opening credits sequence will form part of his version.

Original reports put Zack Snyder’s project at costing somewhere in the region of $30m. In May, journalist Umberto Gonzalez said on The Wrap’s podcast, “[Snyder] did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening. We’ll give you money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

At the time, HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt also told the Recode Media podcast, “I wish [the Snyder Cut cost] was just $30m and [I'll] stop there!”

Now, the truer figure (and true scale of the work needed) has seemingly been confirmed. It appears that HBO Max is going all-in on snagging Zack Snyder’s Justice League as its jewel in the crown for 2021.