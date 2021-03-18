Snyder Cut almost gave Superman a beard and a mullet

Zack Snyder's Justice League – AKA the Snyder Cut – nearly had Superman with a mullet, according to Tyrone Magnus' YouTube interview with the director.

The Snyder Cut has arrived on HBO Max and is a longer, reinvented version of the Justice League movie that debuted in 2017. It has new additions like Jared Leto's Joker , Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke – and nearly mullet Superman. Check out the interview below, and read on for more.

During the interview, Magnus asks Snyder if he thought about bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman with long hair and a beard, since the Snyder Cut delivers the iconic, comic-accurate black-suited Superman.

"We talked about it a lot, and I was a slight advocate, a little bit, for the mullet. But, I think there was no way to go back from that, and at the time the studio was really leaning on me pretty hard," the filmmaker said. "I was lucky to be able to figure it out so I could get the black suit."

He then goes into detail about how he and VFX supervisor John 'D.J.' Des Jardin did extensive research to turn Superman's suit black. Snyder attests that he told the studio, "'Look, I'll shoot the color suit, but it's a mistake, okay? I'm just saying it out loud to you guys, this is bullshit'."

Let's just take a moment to imagine Henry Cavill in a mullet and beard, and lament the loss of such a beautiful image. Cavill already has an interesting history when it comes to Superman's look - the 2017 version of Justice League famously removed his Mission Impossible moustache with GCI, resulting in a very strange-looking Cavill. Why not add mullet into the mix? I know I'm biased as a Brooklynite who has a mullet, but it would be very on-trend.