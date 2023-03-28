Zachary Levi says Kevin Feige told him his MCU role was going to be a huge part of Thor 2

Zachary Levi says he felt misled over his role as Fandral in Marvel’s Thor franchise. The Shazam! actor played a small role as one of the Warriors Three in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

He was originally cast in the role for 2011’s Thor, but couldn’t do it due to scheduling conflicts. When Josh Dallas didn’t return for the sequel, Levi took over, but he’s now said he thinks Marvel boss Kevin Feige missold the character as more prominent than he was.

"Feige is like, 'Hey, would Zach want to take this role again?'," Levi said on the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast (opens in new tab) about joining Thor 2. "And to be honest, look… and I insisted on talking to Kevin about it, for two reasons. One, I saw the first movie, and I didn’t really feel like the Warriors Three were utilized in that great of a way. And I was like, 'Is that going to be the case again, because if it is, I don’t really want to do that, you know?' And he’s like, 'No, no, no, it’s gonna be a huge part of this movie.' Not so much, as it turned out."

Fandral was also one of the casualties of Thor 3 where he was killed pretty unceremoniously. His final line was also cut, Levi revealed during a panel at the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in 2017.

"What is on the cutting room floor is me charging at Hela and getting impaled and going 'For Asgard,'" he told attendees, per Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "No s***, I had my last line, my last words in the Marvel Universe were 'For Asgard.' Cutting room floor. And when I shot that, it was… yeah, it was a bummer."

The actor has been busy promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to his DC superhero movie. However, after a disappointing box office, the actor has been encouraging more people to go and see it, as well as sharing some details about the changes they had to make to the post-credits scenes.

