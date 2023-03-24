Zachary Levi addresses Shazam 2's box office performance and his Dwayne Johnson comments in new video

Zachary Levi has shared a new video addressing his comments about the Black Adam post-credits scene, as well as Shazam! Fury of the God's poor critical reviews. The actor appeared on Instagram Live (opens in new tab) with his fans to share his thoughts and shed light on the situation.

Levi had reposted an article from The Wrap on Instagram that stated that Dwayne Johnson had stopped members of the Justice Society from appearing in the Shazam 2 post-credit scene. The article also alleged that Johnson shot down the idea of Levi appearing in the Black Adam post-credits as well. Alongside this, Levi wrote: "The truth shall set you free".

Addressing this, Levi said: "I may or may not have, you know, reposted something in my stories about a story that I had nothing to do with, that [The Wrap] had reported. And then I got flack about it, because people were saying, 'What are you doing? You're trying to blame this guy because you're not doing well. You're trying to blame us.' Listen, I haven't blamed anybody. There's not one single person that I have blamed for anything about the way that our movie has performed."

He continued: "The reason I decided to share that was not because I want to blame anybody for anything. It's because I do not want to be blamed for things that are not on me. And I know, as a leader and I believe a protector of my family, my Shazamamily and everyone who worked so hard on these movies, and everybody who worked so hard at New Line and Warner Brothers and DC. The hard-working wonderful people, these organizations, and everyone within this Shazam production. For years, we have been doing everything we can to fight for you, the fans."

Levi added that he really wanted to have the Justice Society from Black Adam in the movie, but they were "thwarted", which is why he has come to their defense. Elsewhere in the Instagram Live, the actor also addressed the movie's disappointing box office performance, thanking fans who have seen it.

"I'm okay, it's disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we should be because I think we made a really great movie but shit happens," he said. "I'm trusting in the bosses above me that they're doing whatever they need to do to remedy the situation. And I do think there's plenty more time to go and see this movie while it's in theaters. If you haven't seen it, it is a fantastic, fun for the whole family movie."

