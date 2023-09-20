Young Ahsoka actor shares adorable throwback with Hayden Christensen

Ahsoka fans are still recovering from Hayden Christensen’s extended return as Anakin Skywalker in episode 5. Now, one of his co-stars, young Ahsoka actor Ariana Greenblatt, has shared a sweet throwback of the pair chatting.

Posting on Twitter, Greenblatt shared two pictures of the pair speaking out of make-up. "Can a throwback #tbt be just a week old, *asking for a friend," she captioned her post, which has more than seven thousand likes.

Greenblatt’s appearance was held as a surprise until the episode aired and she appeared in the Clone Wars flashback sequence. The actor is also known for playing Young Gamora in the MCU, starring as Sasha in Barbie, and appearing alongside another Star Wars actor in 65, the dinosaur movie starring Adam Driver.

These aren’t the only behind-the-scenes pictures we’ve seen from the making of Ahsoka episode 5 either. Rosario Dawson and Christensen recently appeared in a behind the scenes featurette about the episode, which included them reminiscing about their reunion.

"It was amazing to have Ahsoka and Anakin back together again," Dawson said in the video filmed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. "I met Hayden when I was 16 and we were in acting school together over a summer. To have that kind of history with him, it really was like seeing my old friend.”

Meanwhile, discussing returning to the role again after Obi-Wan Kenobi, Christensen said: "When I got the phone call to talk about being part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled. Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it kind of blows your mind every time."

