Adam Driver’s space-meets-dinosaurs thriller 65 has been getting a lot of love on Netflix. The film, which was released earlier this year, is now top of the most-watched movies on US Netflix (per Flix Patrol).

It follows Driver’s spaceship pilot Mills who crash lands on a planet after a routine mission goes wrong. He soon realizes he’s not alone as it turns out he landed on Earth 65 million years ago when dinosaurs ran the show. Along with the only other survivor, a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), the pair must try and find a way to escape.

Upon release, the movie received some pretty mixed reviews from critics, landing at just 35% Rotten Tomatoes score. Despite a lot of praise for Driver’s lead performance, verdicts called it "underdeveloped", "boring", and "disappointing".

However, it seems viewers have wholeheartedly embraced the movie, proving much more positive in their reactions. Posting on Rotten Tomatoes, several have been sharing their thoughts that the film was underrated.

"I was enthralled from the get-go," writes one, "Took me back to the Jurassic Park days." Another added: "This is 90 minutes of great. Adam Driver's best acting role. Critics are off on this one." A third viewer is a bit more diplomatic, arguing: "If you’re giving this movie either 1 or 5 stars then I think you’re a bit off. It’s definitely somewhere safely in the middle. Fun, but simple concept for sure."

65 has overtaken Netflix original movies like The Outlaws, Nimona, and Extraction 2 in the top 10 most-watched movies in the US. So,, given its relatively quiet release in cinemas earlier this year, it’s great to see the film get a second lease of life on streaming. And really, there are certainly a lot worse ways to spend 90 minutes than watching Driver battling dinosaurs.

For more on the movie, we spoke to directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods about how Driver helped them add "heart" to the movie and why its release date was delayed. We've also got the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to watch now.