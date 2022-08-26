You don't need to be a member for today's PS5 restock at Walmart

Walmart has notified shoppers of its next PS5 restock this morning, dropping a note on the listing page for the Horizon Forbidden West bundle. The $549 package (opens in new tab) will hit the shelves at 3pm ET, and the best part is you don't need to be a Walmart Plus member to get in the game.

We've previously seen Walmart hiding its PS5 restocks behind its membership paywalls, allowing only full subscribers access to its stock drops over the last few months. However, after a quieter period - and a wave of stock earlier this week - it seems the retailer has dropped this prerequisite (for today at least). We'd still recommend signing into your Walmart account so that you can save payment and shipping information before this afternoon, to ensure you've got the best chance possible when this stock does light up the shelves.

(Image credit: Walmart)

PS5 stock is actually becoming a little easier to scout these days. Sony's (opens in new tab) own drops have been coming in thick and fast - and the brand's own listing for the same PS5 bundle (opens in new tab) doesn't appear to be completely out of action right now. If you're after a chance at a console before 3pm ET, then, we'd recommend signing into your PlayStation account and checking out Sony Direct. Playing the long game? Amazon (opens in new tab) is also offering email invites, with a chance to be selected for the retailer's next drop.

In the meantime, we're getting you prepped for today's Walmart PS5 restock with all the links you'll need when the time comes and our top tips for battle.

Today's PS5 restocks

(opens in new tab) Walmart - Horizon Forbidden West bundle due at 3pm ET (opens in new tab)

Walmart's latest PS5 restock is set for today, with a 3pm ET timestamp on its next wave of Horizon Forbidden West bundles. You don't need to be a Walmart Plus member to jump in here either, just be sure to sign into your regular account and save your details ahead of go-time.



(opens in new tab) Sony - Horizon Forbidden West bundle in stock (opens in new tab)

We're also seeing the option to 'sign in and buy' the Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Sony right now. There's no queue for entry here, either - which means you could sail through well before Walmart's own PS5 restock this afternoon.



(opens in new tab) Amazon - register for email invites (opens in new tab)

If neither of today's PS5 stock opportunities offer up a win, then it's worth heading over to Amazon and signing up for the retailer's email invites. While there's no guarantee that you'll be selected for the next stock drop here, we are seeing many striking lucky with an exclusive link to buy landing in their inboxes.



How to make the most of today's Walmart PS5 restock

Today's Walmart PS5 restock is going to be hectic. Whereas previously these drops were reserved for Walmart Plus members, today's offering is open to all which means your competition is going to be intense. We've been covering PS5 stock drops since that first wave all the way back in 2020, and you'll find all our tips and tricks to making the most of a scheduled drop just below.

1. Save your details

The number one cause of an L at checkout is taking too long. These consoles are sniped from baskets every second, so you'll want to make sure you're as speedy as possible once you've managed to add a device to your cart. The best way to streamline this process is to sign into your regular Walmart account ahead of time and save all your payment and shipping details.



2. Turn up early

Walmart's site can crash during these more demanding moments, which means you'll want to secure your place on the listing page as early as possible. There's no harm in having it running from right now to make sure you're in the best place possible - but at least aim to load up some tabs from 2.30pm ET onwards.



3. Keep your phone handy

Some PS5 restock hunters have seen extra luck by using Walmart's mobile app or simply by browsing via their phone. Refreshes may be smoother here, allowing you another shot at that all important Add to Cart button.



4. Keep refreshing

When the time comes you'll want to give yourself as many chances to see stock as possible. Load up a few tabs and keep your phone ready - you'll want to keep refreshing each of these pages until one comes up with a win. It's a brute force race once the clock ticks over, so keep at it.



5. Don't give up

If you keep seeing the same out of stock messages popping up for around 5 minutes, don't assume all the gold has been pilfered. We regularly see Walmart switching the stock button off if site demand grows too high, before unleashing more waves once interest has died down. Lay low and be ready to pounce over the next half hour.



We're also rounding up all the latest Xbox Series X stock (and there's plenty to go around), and showing you where to buy the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED if you're after another console to chase. Of course, we're also keeping you topped up with all the best PS5 accessories for your new gadget as well.