You don't have long to get our favorite Steam Deck Dock in the Black Friday Sales

The Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station is one of our favorite Steam Deck accessories, and if you're in the market for a docking station for your new handheld gaming PC, there aren't many better options out there.

Thanks to Black Friday Steam Deck deals, it's down to £29.99 (was £49.99) making it an all but essential get if you're in the market for a docking station. In the US, you can grab this trusty little dock for $24.99 at Amazon.

Previously, its fifty-quid asking price was one of the few things counting against it thanks to so many cheap options being out there, but now, thanks to Black Friday, that's not an issue if you're quick enough to grab this deal.

There are a bunch of clever design choices in this Baseus dock that make it such a great addition to your setup. It's got a foldable backplate to let you angle your Steam Deck, which also collapses flat when you're not using it to look neat even when it's not doing anything. It's a study thing too, with a high-quality build of plastic and aluminium to create a solid-feeling unit that doesn't feel cheap.

In terms of specs, you're getting a similar mix to the official Steam Deck dock, so three USB 3.0 ports, 100W USB-C power delivery, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI output. The only thing it's missing is a DisplayPort which you might want to factor in if that's your method of hooking up to a gaming monitor. While we're obviously taking the Steam Deck angle here, this little thing is flexible enough that it can also be a home for the Asus ROG Ally or Ayaneo 2S.

Should you buy the Baseus 6-in-1 Docking Station?

At 40% there's barely a single reason not to buy the Baseus Steam Deck Dock if you're actively looking for one. It's a well-built and engineered option that does everything you need it to do and does it well.

Just remember it does lack a Displayport, just in case that was a deal breaker. As we mentioned earlier, the price really was just about the only sticking point before, but with this deal that issue is well and truly gone. For Black Friday at least.

