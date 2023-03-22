Yellowjackets showrunner says season 2 will be even more intense

Yellowjackets is returning to our screens – and we can expect things to get way more intense than season 1, according to showrunner and writer Jonathan Lisco.

"I will tell you that if you thought last season was intense, I think last season may seem sort of like a leisurely drive through wine country compared to what we have in store for you," Lisco teases in the latest issue of SFX Magazine , which features Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on the cover. "And when I talk about more intense, I don’t just mean gore. It will be emotionally and psychologically."

"In season one, it was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings, and their adult selves trying to convince themselves that they could keep that trauma buried," Lisco continues. "Our middle- aged women were running away from what happened in the woods and trying to desperately put it behind them. But in season two, they get caught and they’re forced to have a true reckoning."

More intensity isn't the only thing being added for season 2 – the show has also added new cast members, including Elijah Wood as, Walter, one of Misty (Christina Ricci)'s fellow 'citizen detectives' and Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as adult versions of survivors Van and Lottie.

