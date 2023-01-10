First look at Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 shows him teaming up with Christina Ricci

We have our first look at Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 – and he's up to something with Christina Ricci. Wood is playing a new character in the hit plane crash drama named Walter – he's a "citizen detective" and friend of present-day Misty, played by Ricci, and the new image shows the pair of them together.

It looks like they've found something worth investigating, too. They could be looking for Nat (Juliette Lewis) after she was abducted at the end of season 1 and, of course, there's still the unresolved mystery of who killed Travis. Nat was getting close to the truth in the season finale, so Walter and Misty may need to keep their wits about them.

Welcome to the Bureau of Citizen Detectives, @elijahwood. #Yellowjackets pic.twitter.com/vnE2MRDTZyJanuary 10, 2023 See more

The first season of Yellowjackets premiered in November 2021 and has since been nominated for six Emmys. The series deals with dual timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team is on their way from New Jersey to the national competition in Seattle when their flight crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and trying to live normal lives, to varying degrees of success, while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them.

Wood joins an ensemble cast that also includes Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress in the 2021 timeline and Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty in the 1996 timeline.

Yellowjackets season 2 arrives on Showtime on March 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023.