Xbox Series S confirmed by controller packaging

The Xbox Series S, presumably Project Lockhart, has been confirmed by a leaked Xbox One X controller that has surfaced online.

Twitter user Zak S (via The Verge) claims he managed to pick up the controller via OfferUp, an online marketplace, and posted photos of the controller and the packaging online. As you can see in the embedded tweet below, the box says the controller will work on "Xbox Series X|S".

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CBAugust 9, 2020

Another tweet from Zak S shows them taking it out of the box to prove it's authenticity, as well as showing the slightly beefier size of the next Xbox controller.

And here's a video to show that it's real pic.twitter.com/4SWl3nmsIwAugust 10, 2020

It's the latest, and certainly most concrete, in a long line of leaks when it comes to another Xbox Series console. It's long been rumoured that Microsoft had a digital-only alternative to the Xbox Series X, with a recent report stating that references to Lockhart had been found in Window's OS Code. Like the PS5 All-Digital Edition, another rumour about the Xbox Series S is that it will be cheaper, potentially half the price of the Xbox Series X.

Still, we're still waiting on official word from Microsoft about the new console, and whether it will be called Xbox Series S, although we have reached out to them for comment. With the recent Xbox Games Showcase primarily focusing on games coming to the Series X and PC, while the next Xbox 20/20 event be focusing on hardware instead? We'll be sure to let you know on any official word from Xbox as soon as we do.

