Xbox Games Showcase officially announced: Here's when to tune in for Xbox Series X game reveals

The Xbox Games Showcase is coming on July 23rd, and it should be your first big look at a bunch of upcoming Xbox Series X games from Microsoft.

Rumors have been swirling about the event in recent weeks, pointing to a long-awaited first look at Halo Infinite gameplay running on Xbox Series X . Microsoft didn't confirm any specific games planned for the event, though it did officially reveal when you can tune in to watch the event: the broadcast will begin on July 23 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST. And the Halo Twitter account is on hand to confirm that it'll we'll be seeing more of Master Chief at the show.

Xbox has made a major push to expand its lineup of first-party studios in recent years, and this will be their chance to show off what they have cooking for the company's next big console.

Other rumored titles for the Xbox Games Showcase are the long-awaited Fable 4, allegedly in development at Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, a new title from Double Fine, and the mysterious project from new first-party studio The Initiative. You should also keep your eye out for another eye-wateringly beautiful look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 from Ninja Theory. There will likely be plenty of surprises as well, since all that still only represents a fraction of the Xbox Game Studios' potential output.

The Xbox Games Showcase is the next part of Microsoft's Xbox 20/20 series of events. The first such event came in May, giving us a look at third-party titles headed to Xbox Series X such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We can look forward to even more events rolling out under the same umbrella throughout the rest of the year.

You'll have a chance to try out a bunch of games that same week with Xbox's Summer Games Fest demo event.