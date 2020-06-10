Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the first new Unreal Engine 5 game confirmed for Xbox Series X

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is being built on Unreal Engine 5, giving Xbox Series X a perfect answer to that impressive PS5 Unreal Engine 5 tech demo .

Microsoft announced the new detail for Hellblade's Xbox-and-PC exclusive sequel in a new post to the official Xbox Wire blog:

"The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined."

The reveal trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2019 back in December, was full of impressively detailed close-up shots of Senua's face in the middle of an occult chant as well as some breathtaking vistas. It may even be that Ninja Theory gave us an early look at the impressive visuals that Unreal Engine 5 can facilitate back in December - though the fact that Microsoft says the team "will be building" Senua's Saga on the new engine makes it sound like it's probably being upgraded.

Microsoft is planning to highlight first-party games coming to Xbox Series X games in a July event , and there's a good chance we'll get another look at Senua's Saga when it does.