Every Xbox Series X game at the May 7 Inside Xbox event

The May 7 Inside Xbox event was all about Xbox Series X gameplay, and Microsoft trotted out a whopping 13 games for the system. We saw a mix of cross-gen releases, upcoming big-hitters, and all-new announcements. Many of these games are also part of Microsoft's Smart Delivery program, meaning people who own them on Xbox One will get an Xbox Series X copy for free, and vice-versa.

Microsoft is planning to show more upcoming Xbox Series X games throughout the year as part of its Xbox 20/20 campaign , but for now, we've collected every game from the May 7 reveal in the list below, complete with their projected release date and Smart Delivery eligibility.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Release date: Holiday 2020

Smart Delivery? Yes

The Xbox Series X release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla , Ubisoft's Viking-themed follow-up to Origins and Odyssey, was confirmed in the game's reveal, but it's cool to actually see it running on the console. Microsoft also confirmed that Valhalla is part of the console's Smart Delivery program, meaning you'll be able to play it on Xbox One and Xbox Series X if you buy a copy for either platform.

Bright Memory Infinite

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

Solo developer FYQD Studio has cooked up a lightning-fast mix of first-person shooting and melee combat, and paired it with an equally eclectic blend of futuristic sci-fi (from the year 2036, to be exact) and Chinese fantasy. Bright Memory Infinite seems to marry the killstreak playground of Bulletstorm with the combo-loving style of Devil May Cry, and it looks damn cool. To make things even more over the top, it's about a group called the Supernatural Science Research Organization and it takes place in two colliding worlds. Bright Memory Infinite looks like pure, kinetic mayhem - and borderline sensory overload - and we're already dying to play it.

Call of the Sea

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

The latest from publisher Raw Fury, Call of the Sea is a first-person puzzle adventure starring Norah, a woman looking for her lost husband on a South Pacific island in the 1930s. It's retro in more ways than one then, but it looks gorgeous, and it's nice to see an intriguing puzzle game on the Xbox stage.

Chorus

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

Saints Row publisher Deep Silver is back with Chorus, a space shooter starring ace pilot Nara and her sentient ship Forsaken. Chorus is a single player, story-driven shooter built around a "personal, redemptive journey" through the black void of space, with Nara tracking down a mysterious cult with the help of Forsaken.

Dirt 5

Release date: October 2020

Smart Delivery? Yes

On the heels of teases for two new games, Codemasters revealed Dirt 5, the next chapter in its mainline off-road racing series. The studio is promising new features and innovations which make for more dynamic races than ever before, and at first blush, it sure does look like a good Dirt game. On top of that, a story mode featuring Nolan North and Troy Baker (yes, really) has been confirmed by Codemasters, so there's even something for non-gearheads to enjoy.

Madden NFL 21

Release date: 2020

Smart Delivery? No

EA's long-running Madden series is back with another annual installment, and as EA revealed in its most recent financial report, it's scheduled to launch this year. While it remains to be seen when the NFL might be able to kick off again due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, at least the virtual gridiron is waiting for us.

Scarlet Nexus

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

Scarlet Nexus is a new game from Bandai Namco starring psychokinetic soldier Yuito Sumeragi, who's trying to uncover a no-doubt dastardly plot in the so-called "brain punk" city of New Himuka. It sounds like Psychonauts meets GTA, which sounds pretty cool indeed.

Scorn

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? No

Scorn is the good kind of ugly. It's a first-person horror game set in a hideous universe of flesh and decay populated by increasingly revolting and dangerous monstrosities. With light RPG elements, first-person combat, and a focus on exploration and puzzle-solving, Scorn challenges players to confront the worst its world has to offer. And judging by its latest trailer, it has a lot of horrible things to offer.

Second Extinction

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

If you've ever wanted to fight mutant dinosaurs with two friends, Second Extinction may be the game for you. Systemic Reaction has made one of the most video game-y video games ever: a three-player co-op shooter about fighting giant mutated reptiles. It's exactly what you're picturing, and if we're not going to get a Dino Crisis reboot, then this will gladly fill the gap.

The Ascent

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? Yes

Continuing the cyberpunk theme, Neon Giant and Curve Digital presented The Ascent, a cyberpunk RPG shooter starring the titular Ascent Group which owns *checks notes* everyone. As you can imagine, things go wrong quickly, with the Ascent Group collapsing and society descending into chaos. This is where you - and optionally a co-op partner - come in to stem the tide of gang wars and corporate terrorism.

The Medium

Release date: TBA

Smart Delivery? No

Blair Witch and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team's The Medium was another spooky addition to the show. The protagonist, Marianne, is a medium caught between the physical and spirit worlds, and after receiving visions of a child's death, she visits an old hotel resort in search of answers. Visits to old hotels often go pear-shaped in horror games - if only someone had told Marianne that - and with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka working with Bloober on this one, we're expecting some mighty creepy sights, sounds, and stories waiting for us.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Release date: 2020

Smart Delivery? Yes

The long, long, long-awaited sequel to the original Vampire: The Masquerade is still scheduled for 2020, and Paradox Interactive gave us another look at the vampiric RPG on Microsoft's stage. Yep, it still looks great. And yep, we still can't believe it's real.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Release date: Holiday 2020

Smart Delivery? Yes

Yakuza: Like A Dragon, originally released on PS4 earlier this year, will be a launch title for Xbox Series X. Better still, the JRPG will support Smart Delivery and cross-save, so Xbox One owners will be able to continue the same playthrough on either console.