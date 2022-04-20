Xbox Japan is working with “top-class developers” on “groundbreaking” product

Xbox is seemingly going bigger on Japanese-made games.

Earlier today, Xbox's head of publishing in Japan, Matt Smith, put out the tweet just below, proclaiming that his team in the region is "growing." Not only that, but Smith claims he's working with "top-class developers" in Japan, pointing to "groundbreaking" projects in the works.

My team at @XboxPublishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for @Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions.Current open roles 👇April 20, 2022 See more

Right now of course, it's a little hard to gauge what the Xbox publishing team in Japan could actually be working on. The job listings that Smith provides in the follow-up tweets don't paint a clearer picture either, with the head of publishing announcing that roles for Senior Technical Producer, Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer, and Senior Game Build Engineer are all open.

There isn't really any information to guess which developers Xbox could be working with, but to some extent that's just the secretive nature of the games industry. Right now, it's worth noting that Xbox oversees Shinji Mikami's Tango Gameworks, after it acquired parent company Bethesda back last year (Mikami would even appear alongside Xbox boss Phil Spencer in a Tokyo Game Show presentation last year).

Smith's tweet could very well be referencing goings on at Tango Gameworks, then. Mikami himself has spoken about a desire to develop smaller games, and also revealed during the aforementioned Xbox broadcast at TGS that The Evil Within 2 director John Johanas is working on something brand new. Whether this is the case, or Xbox has found a brand new studio to work with in Japan, we can only wait to see.

How to install Xbox Series X games | How to transfer games to Xbox Series X external transfer | How to pair an Xbox Series X controller | Xbox Share button | Xbox Series X controller and accessory compatibility | Xbox Series X standby mode | Xbox Quick Resume | What discs work in an Xbox Series X | Does Xbox Series X play Blu-ray movies | How to eject an Xbox Series X disc | How to set up the Xbox mobile app | How to hard reset an Xbox Series X