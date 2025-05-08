Xbox is hiring to "secure the future of game preservation," and this time it's no AI Quake nightmare

Earlier this year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer floated the idea that AI could be used for game preservation, and that thought seemingly culminated in an AI-powered demo of Quake 2 that was downright nightmarish. Thankfully, a new job listing suggests that Xbox isn't abandoning real game preservation, even as its AI investments continue.

Xbox is hiring a principal software engineer to "help build the next evolution in Xbox Game Compatibility," as spotted on ResetEra. Xbox wants someone "to secure the future of Game Preservation," and "design and build solutions that enable system level emulation across the catalog of Xbox content."

"You will work with other experienced emulation engineers to deliver high quality solutions that not only protect game content but also improve the experience of installing compatible games," the listing says. "You will be a key contributor to the technology solutions developed to emulate legacy games on modern platforms. This will allow you an opportunity for a broad impact across the Xbox and Windows gaming ecosystem."

Current Xbox consoles already make use of a variety of emulators to play original Xbox and 360 games. Unusually for official emulation options, they actually function better than most unofficial, community-built emulators.

The problem with Xbox's official emulators is that they've been on ice for years, and they can only play a specific set of whitelisted games – a list that hasn't been updated since 2021. The idea that Xbox is continuing to invest in this tech is heartening, though perhaps it shouldn't be entirely surprising.

Microsoft's "this is an Xbox" marketing put to words the strategy it had been pushing towards for years: a world where you can play your Xbox games on any device. So far, that's largely been accomplished through cloud gaming, but good emulation can potentially deliver a much better experience.

The AI tech that powered that questionable Quake 2 demo could, someday, produce something interesting – but it won't be preservation. AI can only produce an impression of a game, and calling that preservation is something akin to calling a dream about visiting Alexandria the same thing as a trip to a real library.

Emulation, though? That's the best solution we've got for getting games that were tied to old pieces of hardware onto modern platforms with most of their original spirit intact. Here's hoping Xbox's efforts pay off.

