Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals can save you 30% this Memorial Day weekend

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals are in high demand right now, but we haven't seen much of an improvement on the standard $39.99 sales price in a long time. However, this weekend's Memorial Day sales are offering up a respite for anyone looking to save on their next subscription.

You'll find a three-month membership code available for just $28.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab) right now - that's $16 off the $44.99 MSRP, and a whole $10 cheaper than Amazon's current offer. That's a breath of fresh air considering we haven't seen Game Pass Ultimate deals taking too many discounts in recent months. We used to enjoy these kinds of savings regularly, but things slowed significantly with the dawn of the latest console.

You're getting three months' worth of access to a whole host of Xbox and PC games with this membership, and rolling your Xbox Live costs in as well. That's excellent value, and easily one of the easiest ways to save while gaming your way through this Memorial Day weekend.

It's worth noting that this code will only work in the US, though you'll find plenty more Game Pass Ultimate deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month membership | $44.99 $28.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save $16 - It hasn't been too easy to save on your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership recently, but thankfully Memorial Day sales have dropped the price of a three-month subscription at CDKeys. You'll find this code available for just $28.99 right now, that's $10 less than Amazon's price on the subscription.



More of today's best Game Pass Ultimate deals

If you're after a shorter subscription, or just keen to check out what other retailers have to offer, you'll find all the latest Xbox Game Pass deals in the US, UK, and Australia just below.

Today's best Memorial Day sales

Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories on the market, but we're also rounding up all the latest Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals and Memorial Day laptop deals for more offers this weekend as well. Be sure to check out the latest Memorial Day TV deals and Memorial Day gaming laptop deals for something to play all those games on.