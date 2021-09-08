World War Z Switch release date confirmed for November

More than a year after its reveal, the World War Z Switch port finally has a release date, and it's just a few weeks away.

Today, Saber Interactive confirmed that World War Z is launching on Switch on November 2, with pre-orders going live at major retailers. Digital copies are available to pre-order for $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition bundles in a bunch of bonus weapons and skins for an additional $10.

The Switch version of World War Z was first announced back in April 2020 alongside the Game of the Year Edition. At the time, Saber Interactive CEO Matt Karch told IGN that porting World War Z to Switch was "the hardest thing that we have had to do," which might explain why it took so long to confirm a release date.

World War Z first launched in April 2019, and it's available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game's first expansion, titled World War Z: Aftermath, is due to launch on September 19 for $39.99 or $19.99 if you already own the base game. The DLC adds new maps, weapons, monsters, a first-person mode, and a brand new melee system. Better yet, the new-gen versions of World War Z: Aftermath support 4K and 60FPS, offering a premium alternative to the convenience of the mobile Switch port.

We've reached out to Saber Interactive to see if World War Z on Switch supports crossplay. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Looking for something new to play with friends? We've got plenty of great options on our list of the best co-op games to play in 2021.