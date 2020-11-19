Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing on HBO Max Christmas Day

WarnerMedia has reportedly decided to release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max December 25, the same day as its theatrical premiere.

The highly-anticipated superhero flick will be available on the HBO Max streaming service for a month at no additional charge to subscribers. In international markets where HBO Max isn't available, the movie will premiere on December 16.

The news comes on the heels of reports that WarnerMedia was considering releasing Wonder Woman 1984 a week after theaters, which itself would've been a groundbreaking departure from the traditional blockbuster release structure.

"This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform," said WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff in a statement (via Variety).

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins also chimed in on the news, releasing a brief statement on Twitter. "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins wrote. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season." The director also urged viewers to see Wonder Woman 1984 only where it's safe to do so, and on HBO Max in places where it isn't safe to visit theaters.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been through a few release date changes, first being moved from December 1, 2019 up to November 2019. It was then delayed to June 5, and then to August, and eventually October. And as the pandemic continues to rage on, we were preparing for another delay from December 25 into 2021. Thankfully, it seems Christmas Day is the final release date with the news of its simultaneous premiere in theaters and HBO Max.

For those outside the US looking to catch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max, let us help you find the best VPN to sort you out.