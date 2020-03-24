Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to August, but still coming exclusively to theaters

The Wonder Woman 1984 release date has been pushed back into August, giving the film a better shot at a cinematic debut in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to debut on June 5 and it is now set to hit theaters on August 14, as reported by Variety . This news confirms that the standalone sequel for Wonder Woman has joined the increasingly long list of movies and TV shows delayed by the coronavirus . A previous report speculated that Wonder Woman 1984 would skip a theatrical release altogether and head straight to digital streaming services.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen, and we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

The film was originally set to release on November 1, 2019, but Warner Bros. pushed it back to June 2020 in hopes of making it a summer blockbuster. Assuming it's able to release on schedule, Wonder Woman 1984 will now arrive near the end of the summer season rather than the beginning. Unfortunately, it's still not at all guaranteed that filmgoing audiences will be able to safely return to theaters by then.

The film picks up on the historical exploits of Diana Prince decades after fighting through the Western Front of World War I. It even seems to bring back her old flame Steve Trevor , though it's still not clear how.