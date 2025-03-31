James Gunn calls Milly Alcock "indomitable" as he shares new look from the Supergirl film set

The film is set to be released in 2026

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is flying to cinemas next year, and we just got a new look at star Milly Alcock during filming. Unfortunately, it's not an official still from the film or a superhero suit reveal, but it's getting us excited for what's in store for the upcoming DCU movie.

Last January, DC boss James Gunn shared a first look of Supergirl, which showed Alcock from behind and seated in a director's chair with the Supergirl logo on it. Now, to celebrate Supergirl's anniversary, Gunn has paid tribute to the legendary comic-book character while teasing the new movie.

"Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026," he wrote on X, sharing a picture of Alcock holding the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic.

Set to adapt Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic miniseries, the film will see Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, seeking revenge against Krem, the man who brutally murdered her father.

Directed by Craig Gillespie. it will mark the second film in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, with Superman hitting theaters on July 11. In fact, Milly Alcock is set debut for the first time in Superman ahead of her solo film next year, but we don't know if the character will be part of the main story or she will just have a cameo.

Along with the House of the Dragon star, the cast of Supergirl includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother. Former Aquaman star Jason Momoa is changing roles for this movie too, as he is set to make an appearance as Lobo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is arriving in cinemas on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guides to DCU Chapter One and upcoming superhero movies.

