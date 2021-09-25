Netflix announces The Witcher season 3, new Witcher anime movie, and a family-orientated series

The season of The Witcher is here. Netflix has announced that the main series has been renewed for another season, that another anime movie is coming, and that a brand new series aimed at children and families is incoming.

And that's not all – not by a long shot. At Netflix's Tudum fan event, the streamer revealed two new clips for The Witcher season 2, plus some behind-the-scenes footage from the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origins. And a huge "franchise" trailer featuring footage from everything Witcher so far, which you can watch below.

The Witcher season 3 announcement comes as some surprise, as The Witcher season 2 has yet to be released. It appears Netflix has hope our return to The Continent will have everyone acutely keen for more.

Then there's the new anime movie, which follows on from The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Released earlier this year, the film acts as a prequel to the main Witcher series and follows the character Vesemir, who trains Geralt and will appear in the upcoming season of the Witcher. Then there's the children's TV series, which appears to be Netflix's attempt to get younger viewers hooked on the fictional world.

With Netflix hedging their bets on The Witcher, it wouldn't be a surprise to one day see showrunner Lauren Shmidt Hissrich enact her plan to have at least seven seasons of the show. That's a whole lot of Henry Cavill.

