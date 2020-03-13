Win a Pokemon Sword and Shield Trading Card Game Galar Partners deck and more

Do you love Pokemon Sword and Shield? Do you also love Pokemon The Trading Card Game? Well, have we got a competition for you! We've partnered with The Pokemon Company and have three special prizes to give away.

We have three sets of prizes to give away. The prizes are as follows:

One Pokemon Sword and Shield Theme Deck (Inteleon, Rillaboom, Cinderace)

One corresponding Pokémon Trading Card Game: Galar Partners Tin

One corresponding Galar starter plushie (Scorbunny, Grookey, or Sobble)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Pokemon Sword and Shield Theme Deck (Inteleon, Rillaboom, Cinderace)

Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Pokémon Trading Card Game: Galar Partners Tins (Rillaboom V, Cinderace V, or Inteleon V)

Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Galar starter plushies (Sobble, Grookey, or Scorbunny)

Now these tins aren't just any tins. Inside, you'll find one of three foil Pokemon V cards (Rillaboom V, Cinderace V, or Inteleon V), five okemon TCG booster packs, and a code card to unlock a promo card in the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online.

We all know there's unrivaled joy in just opening the booster packs, right?

There's more good news though, as in order to be in with a chance of winning on of these themed deck packages, all you need to do is follow @GamesRadar on Twitter, and retweet the below tweet before March 20.

Win a suite of #PokemonTCG goodies - one Pokemon Sword/Shield theme deck, corresponding Galar Partners tin, and starter plushie! RT and Follow by March 20 to be in with a chance! pic.twitter.com/N5ER9YtY2sMarch 13, 2020

The competition closes on March 20, 2020. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. Entries must be received by midnight on March 20, 2020 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be three winners, entitled to one theme deck, one corresponding Galar Partners tin, and one plushie each. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.